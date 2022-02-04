CISCE to announce board examination results for Class 10, 12 on February 7

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the first-term board examination results for Class 10 and 12 on February 7, board's Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

"The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam will be announced on February 7, Monday," he said.

While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

