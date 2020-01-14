CSIR NET Result 2019 to be out on csirnet.nta.nic.in today; know details

-
ALSO READ
CSIR NET Result 2019 to be declared soon: Steps to download marks here
CSIR-UGC NET: Important dates for Dec, June exam, fee payment, and more
UGC NET Result 2019 declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get direct download link
MAKAUT result 2019 for many semesters declared on makautexam.net: Details
ICAR result 2019 released on ntaicar.nic.in: Steps to check score
-
CSIR NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency is set to declare the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations results today, according to media reports. The candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET exam 2019, can check the results through the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who clear the CSIR NET result, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship. A total of 282,116 candidates applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET. Two separate merit lists, one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professorship, will be declared today on the official website.
CSIR NET Result 2019: Steps to download CSIR NET score
Step 1: Visit the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'download' result link.
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference
Why the delay
The UGC NET 2019 exam was held on December 15, 2019. Due to the anti-CAA protests the exam was postponed in certain centres in Assam and Meghalaya. The rescheduled exam was held on December 27 and the CSIR NET admit card was released on December 21. Owing to the delay in exams in the two states, the declaration date was not announced earlier.
CSIR UGC NET: Eligibility
For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.
About CSIR UGC NET
The UGC NET exam 2019 was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.