Class 12 student moves SC seeking time-bound decision to re-open schools

A Class 12 student from Delhi has moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the Centre and state governments to take a time-bound decision in connection with the physical re-opening of schools and conduct of offline teaching.
Petitioner Amar Prem Prakash said he is echoing the sentiments and feelings of a large body of the student community and fraternity of the country, particularly underprivileged and voiceless children.
The petitioner said he is aggrieved by the "indecision and vacillation" on the part of the Centre and states/Union Territories (UTs), in the matter of re-opening of schools and resumption of physical classes with adequate safeguards.
"Raising this very vital issue regarding the deprivation and ill-effects, both psychological and actual, of school children being kept away from attending their schools physically," said the plea filed through advocate Prem Prakash Mehrotra.
The plea emphasised the deprivation of regular school and teaching in the congenial and academic environment of a student's education institution, is leaving an indelible mark on the psyche of student community. "A holistic and considered decision in regard to re-opening of schools will not only end the uncertainty and speculation in this regard, but also assuage the sentiment of the student community in the country," the plea said.
The plea said having virtual classes and the non-reopening of the schools in the country is proving to be not only detrimental to the interests of students, but also tantamount to discrimination and unfair treatment.
