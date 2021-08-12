Need for quantum leap to make education system future-proof: Experts

-
ALSO READ
Pine Labs may raise additional funds; aggressively scaling online biz
Boost your skills via e-learning to enhance your career in Covid times
HC asks Delhi govt to comply with order to regulate online path labs
A tune of the times: Online classes hit the right note amid Covid blues
How closing schools for another year may set India back a few years
-
There is need for a quantum leap to make Indian education system's delivery and evaluation future-proof in the post-pandemic era, according to experts.
More power to teachers, upskilling teachers with annual evaluation, setting up of a national e-school and fortifying public schools, are among the recommendations made by experts during a a round table discussion organised by "Think Change Forum", a think tank.
"When we plan our evaluation system, we have to be very clear on the need for balancing the academic quotient with other life skills like problem solving ability, creativity and innovation. Our evaluation system of the future should be outcome centric and not output driven," said noted educationist Gowri Ishwaran.
Col Gopal Karunakaran, CEO Shiv Nadar School, echoed Ishwaran's views saying, "The fundamental question of assessment is deeply connected with what we value as a nation. We have to assess the emotional intelligence, social intelligence, and now in the pandemic, physical health and the adversity quotient of the students."
"I believe the evaluation system should be a mix of academic evaluation and the evaluation of these personality quotients," he said.
Highlighting the government's response to the pandemic, Harsh Kumar, Secretary NCERT said an alternative calendar for primary and secondary classes was rolled out within two weeks of the pandemic.
"Various apps were developed and released on the website of NCERT, along with this, educative videos and online classes for all classes from 1-12 under PM e-VIDYA was launched. Online counselling by experts under MANODARPAN is being conducted. The government machinery is in full swing to implement the National Education Policy in letter and spirit," he said.
While agreeing upon the teaching and learning challenges due to the sudden switch to the online classes Rajib Dasgupta, Professor and Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University said, "The dialogue around how to reopen the schools is important now as the switch to online education has been really difficult and unsatisfactory, as we were not used to it."
"There is a lot of recalibrating and rethinking that the school education has to go through in purely epidemiological term," Dasgupta said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor