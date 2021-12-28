-
ALSO READ
Winter break for Delhi govt school students up to class 5 from Jan 1 to 15
China dismisses UK, Canada's decision boycott Winter Olympics as 'farce'
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Congress leader accuses PM of being expert at renaming, relaunching schemes
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
The Delhi government schools for primary students up to Class 5 will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday.
No online or offline teaching learning activity can be conducted during this period, a circular by DoE stated.
However, the DoE said that in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments.
The circular stated: "All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022 and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period."
"However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments," it added.
The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments or activities must be maintained "scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment."
The DoE also directed class teachers to make a note of the strengths and weaknesses of the students of their respective classes, so that individual attention may be given to each student after the winter vacation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor