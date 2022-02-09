CBSE to conduct second term board exams for Classes 10, 12 from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary will conduct second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday.

The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term in offline mode only, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon, he added.

Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will conduct the term-2 for Class 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ricRahVNYR — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

