Delhi University to resume offline classes from February 17: DU Proctor

Amid continued protests by student outfits demanding resumption of offline classes at Delhi University, a senior varsity official on Wednesday said classes in the physical mode will commence from February 17.
The student outfits, cutting across party lines, have been demanding that the Delhi University (DU) begin offline classes without any further delay.
DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said offline classes will resume at the varsity from February 17.
Delhi University vice chancellor Yogesh Singh had on Tuesday said that the campus would be opened soon.
"We are thinking of reopening and we will do it soon. The students are getting impatient. It is a big system. We are consulting with college principals. A meeting was held on Monday and they have started sanitising the colleges and then there are also hostels. Students are also outside and they will take some time. We will open before the end of this month," he had told PTI.
Delhi University colleges were closed in March 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The varsity had given a go-ahead to resumption of practical sessions in February last year, but after the emergence of second wave, they were suspended in March.
In September, the university allowed final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to return to campus, but the attendance was thin.
