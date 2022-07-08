Manipur board announces class 10 exam results, 76% students pass

-
ALSO READ
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
HPBOSE 10th Results 2022: Class 10 marks declared, check at hpbose.org
Manipur registers record 88.63 voter turnout for its first phase elections
TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 result 2022 out, here's how to check your marks
Biren Singh to be CM again if BJP retains power in Manipur, says party
-
The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday announced the class 10 final examination results, in which 76 per cent students were declared successful.
Laishram Rahul of Catholic School Canchipur bagged the first position by securing 586 marks in the High School Leaving Certficate (HSLC) examination, officials said.
Over 39,000 students appeared in the HSLC 2022 across 192 centres in the state, they said.
The examinations were held from April 7 to May 11, they added.
No student from the state-run schools could make it to the top 25, despite a marked improvement in their performance, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor