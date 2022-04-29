MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks

MP Board 12th result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary (MPBSE) has declared MP 12th result 2022. Students can check their marks on the official websites of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. MP +2 students can also check results on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, examresult.net. The pass percentage is likely to see a dip as compared to last year. In 2021, all students who registered for the exam, cleared it.

To pass their board exams, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks.



MP Board 12th result direct download link here

MP Board 12th Result 2022: Steps to check +2 result 2022

— Visit official website mpresults.nic.in

— On homepage fins a MP 12th Result 2022’ tab and click it

— Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth

— Click on submit button

— On the screen the MP Board 12th result 2022 will be shown.

— Download and keep the printout for future reference

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2022 through SMS

— Type a SMS in this style - MPBSE30ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Once the message is sent, shortly you will receive the 2022 MP 12th Result in your phone’s inbox.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be expected from third party portals like examresults, jagran josh and indiaresults etc.

About MPBSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.