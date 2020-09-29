NEP will be implemented in Nagaland in a gradual manner: Official

-
ALSO READ
National Education Policy highlights: 10 reforms in colleges, universities
New Education Policy 2020: All you need to know in 10 key points
Students to study in 2022 under new curriculum as envisaged by NEP: PM Modi
NEP paves way for top-200 global varsities to set up operations in India
Curriculum framework for teachers' education to be developed under NEP 2020
-
The new National Education Policy
(NEP) will be implemented in Nagaland in a gradual manner, a senior Education department official said.
Speaking at a webinar on "Impact of New Education Policy on Nagaland organized by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Field Outreach Bureau on Monday, principal director of school education department Shanavas C said, "Nagaland is trying to implement the NEP but it cannot be done overnight due to the problem of connectivity".
He said the NEP will be implemented in Nagaland in a gradual manner.
Nagaland has 1,987 government schools from primary to secondary level, while the teacher-student ratio is 1:6, which is much higher than the national ratio of 1:16, he said.
The principal director said that in consonance with the new NEP the department has started the online portal for transfer of teachers and also would soon come out with the standards for opening of government school.
On the medium of instruction, which the new policy has put as mother tongue, he said "with Nagaland having at least 16 tribes with different languages, the medium of instruction would continue to remain English while one mother tongue subject of the preferred tribe would be introduced in the respective jurisdiction."
Director PIB Imphal, Abhishek Dayal said that New Education policy will greatly empower and benefit the students of the entire North East region and Nagaland in particular, because of the national standardisation, shift from rote learning to true understanding of subjects, creating better infrastructure and greater stress on building the capacity of teachers.
NEP comes at a time when digital learning is becoming more and more important and national and international standards are becoming uniform, he said.
Assistant Director, PIB Kohima K Sonikumar Singh said that PIB is hosting a series of webinars on NEP with a view to help better understanding of the policy better.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor