NIT Srinagar signs MoU with IIT Delhi to collaborate on academic activities

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to collaborate on different academic activities.
The scope of collaboration on academic and research activities in the MoU includes Academic and Research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest, exchange of students and faculty, exchange of academic information, scholarly information, materials and publications and admission of NIT Srinagar students for direct PhD entry at IIT Delhi.
For research collaboration, proposals for collaborative research work under this Memorandum will be submitted with the prior approval of the Head of each institution or his/her nominee.
"Each institution will nominate one of its members as its representative in allergic to the cooperative programme. Individual programme of work under this Memorandum will be jointly planned and conducted by the nominees or both parties," read the MoU.
"Neither National Institute of Technology Srinagar nor Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will be held irresponsible for any liability to the party, and neither party shall be required to purchase any insurance against loss or damage to any property due to activities to which this agreement relates," it said.
