Nursery admission process begins in Delhi pvt schools with Jan 7 deadline

The process of admissions for nursery classes in private schools across the national capital began on Wednesday.
The application window will close on January 7.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last month notified the admission schedule.
For the previous academic session, admissions to entry-level classes began in February this year after a delay due to COVID-19.
However, this year, the schedule is in line with previous years.
"The first list of selected children will be out on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admissions, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31, a DoE official said.
Schools were asked to notify their number of seats and the admission criteria by Tuesday.
The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years-- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.
