Odisha govt urges NTA to hold NEET UG 2021 exam in all its 30 districts

The Odisha government has
urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the All- India NEET UG 2021 examinations in all the 30 districts of the state instead of selected seven cities.
The request was made by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation still prevailing in the state.
The All India NEET UG Examination is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental and other Colleges/ Institutes in India.
In a letter to NTA Director General, Vineet Joshi on Monday, Mohapatra said the state's plea should be taken into consideration and the NEET UG examination be conducted in all the 30 districts.
The NTA has notified to set up examination centres in seven urban pockets of Odisha namely in Angul, Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela and Sambalpur.
In view of COVID-19 pandemic, it will be highly unsafe for students to visit the few examination centres to physically appear for the NEET UG 2021 test. Further, due to frequent lockdown and shutdown imposed by different district administrations the transportation system is very often disrupted making the movement of student's further worse, Mohapatra mentioned in the letter.
"Odisha has got vast tribal pockets having geographically inaccessible areas and far away from the urban centres of the state for which the students of this state may be deprived of appearing the NEET UG as they will have to move long distance for appearing the test," the letter said.
Mohapatra also reminded the NTA about the March 9, 2021 meeting where the state government had raised such an issue.
