BHU students oppose proposal to make Nita Ambani visiting professor

Opposing a proposal to make Reliance Industries executive director Nita Ambani as a visiting professor, students staged a demonstration at Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday.
Shubham Tiwari, one of the protesting students, said instead of Ambani, those who have set an example of women empowerment should be invited.
Meanwhile, Prof Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the Centre for Women's Studies and Development, said the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor has been sent to the authorities.
She said, "Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience.
