Rajasthan Assembly passes demand for higher education grants via voice vote

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the demand for grants for higher education by voice vote amid an uproar by the BJP over the phone-tapping row.
The opposition legislators stormed into the well of the House, staged a sit-in and shouted slogans against the government even as state Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati replied to a discussion over the issue.
The BJP legislators continued their dharna even after the House passed the demand for grants of more than Rs 370.60 billion by voice vote.
Bhati said the state government's focus is on skill development and quality education.
The minister said in the past two years, Rajasthan's gross enrolment ratio in higher education has increased from 21.7 to about 25 per cent.
