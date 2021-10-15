Om Birla dials JEE Advance topper, congratulates him on his success

-
Lok Sabha Speaker and Member of Parliament from Kota, Om Birla on Friday dialled the IIT Advanced topper, Mridul Agarwal and congratulated him on his success, according to the Office of the Speaker of Lok Sabha.
Mridul hails from Jaipur and had prepared for the examination from a coaching institute of Kota.
Taking to Twitter, the LS Speaker said, "Congratulations Mridul Agrawal, son of Rajasthan on securing the first rank in the IIT-JEE (Adv) exam. This success is the result of his tireless hard work, prayers of parents and dedication of teachers. With this result, the coaching institutes of Kota Parliamentary Constituency once again proved their superiority, congratulations!"
Interacting with the JEE topper, Birla asked him about his future plans, to which Agrawal revealed that he aspires to do BTech from IIT Bombay and wants to be a participant in the "Navanirman" of India.
The topper also said that he wants to study abroad and return to India to develop the technology sector of the country.
Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results, 2021.
Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scored top rank by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 while Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the female category with a common rank list (CRL) 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.
The NTA released the JEE results on the official website.
A total number of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 and 41,862 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021.
