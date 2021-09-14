JEE-Advanced registrations deferred again due to delay in JEE-Mains results

-
The registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs were on Monday deferred again due to delay in announcement of JEE-Main results.
The registration process was to begin last week but was deferred till Monday due to the delay in result. However, the registration did not begin on Monday as well.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, has not announced a new date for registration and has asked candidates to wait for an update.
JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3.
"The result for JEE-Mains will be announced either tomorrow or latest by Wednesday," a senior official said.
The official did not comment on the reason behind the delay in announcement of result.
Starting this year, JEE-Mains was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.
The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.
The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.
The ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.
According to the officials, NTA scores are normalised across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.
"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official said.
While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.
