Ramesh Pokhriyal approves Performance Grading Index 2019-20 for States, UTs

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday approved the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 for States and Union Territories, which was introduced with a set of 70 parameters to bring about change in school education.
The PGI for States and Union Territories was first published in 2019 with reference to the year 2017-18. The PGI: States/UTs for 2019-20 is the third publication in this series.
As per an official statement, the PGI exercise 'envisages that the index would propel States and UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes'.
"The PGI helps the States/UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.
Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala occupy the highest grade (Grade A++) for 2019-20, the statement said, adding that Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have improved overall PGI score by 10 per cent.
Thirteen states and UTs showed improvement by 10 per cent or more in the PGI domain: Infrastructure and Facilities. Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha have shown improvement by 20 per cent or more.
Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Odisha have shown more than 10 per cent improvement in the PGI domain: Equity.
"Nineteen States and UTs have shown improvement by 10% (36 points) or more in the PGI domain: Governance Process. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have shown improvement by at least 20 per cent (72 points or more)," it said.
