Sainik School Admission 2020: AISSEE online registration ends today

Today is the last date for online registration for Sainik 2020. A notification issued by the Society states that the the application deadline for online registration for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) is October 10, 2019.

This is the extended deadline for registrations. Earlier, online registration was supposed to end on September 23, 2019.

People seeking to get their children admitted to can visit sainikschooladmission.in to apply online. The application process is open for to Class 6 and Class 9 in across the country.

Direct link to Sainik 2019 Application Form

Steps to apply for into Sainik School Class 6 and Sainik School Class 9:

Step 1: Visit www.sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: In the login section, click on "Application Form"

Step 3: Important instructions will appear on the screen. Read them and proceed to the next stage by clicking "Proceed to fill application form" at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Fill the form with asked details and save it

Step 5: Upload the applicant's photo and a scanned copy of his/her signature

Step 6: Upload documents - birth certificate, domicile certificate and caste certificate

Step 7: Make online payment

Step 8: Make final submission of the form and save a copy of it for future reference

According to the notification for Sainik School Entrance Examination 2020-21 session, the tentative date for the issue of admit cards is December 2, 2019.



Click here to read the official notification of AISSEE 2020

Other important dates:

Entrance exam: January 5, 2020

Completion of evaluation of Answer Scripts: January 12-20, 2020

Publication of final Merit List: February 3-7, 2020

Medical exam: February 20 to March 10, 2020

Publication of Merit List with Waiting List: March 20, 2020