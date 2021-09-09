NIRF rankings: JNU remains 2nd best university in India, Jamia rises to 6th

-
Jawaharlal Nehru University retained its position as the country's second best university while Jamia Millia Islamia rose to the sixth spot from 10th rank last year, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking announced on Thursday.
Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 12th position this year while Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) improved its ranking by 16 points.
Delhi University which was ranked 11th last year, was at 13th spot in 2019 and ranked seventh in this category back in 2018.
The Delhi Technological University improved its rank from 45 to 42 this year, while GGSIPU bagged the 79th rank. The varsity had bagged the 95th spot in the rankings among universities last year.
In the overall rankings, JNU was at the ninth spot while JMI and DU bagged the 13th and 19th rank respectively.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was at the fourth spot in the overall rankings.
In the "research" category introduced for the first time in the NIRF ranking, IIT Delhi stood at fourth position while DU was ranked 11th.
JNU and JMI bagged the 17th and 30th ranks respectively in the category.
In the pharmacy category, the top institute was Jamia Hamdard in Delhi.
The National Law University, Delhi bagged the second rank among law institutes. AIIMS, Delhi was adjudged the best medical institute in the country.
In the rankings for architecture colleges, School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, was at the fourth spot.
Five Delhi University colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the fifth consecutive year.
While Lady Shri Ram College for Women retained the second rank, Hindu College slipped to the ninth position from third rank last year.
St Stephen's college also dropped to eight rank from the fourth position last year.
However, Shri Ram College of Commerce rose to 10th rank from 12th spot last year.
The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters -- teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI) and perception (PR). The ranks are given on the basis of the total sum of marks assigned for each of these broad groups of parameters.
