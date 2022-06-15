Telugu compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Which B-schools are India's best, according to the latest BS survey?
Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor in a Times Square ceremony
Antonio Conte's Chelsea Cup return with Spurs; Arsenal vs Liverpool
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
Kohli's India ready to roll over South Africa for elusive series win
-
The Telangana government has mandated Telugu as second language for students of CBSE, ICSE, IB and other board-affiliated schools from Class 1 to 10 beginning this academic year.
A circular to this effect was issued recently by the School Education Department, which comes as part of the state government's implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018 in a phased manner from 2018-19.
A per the Act, Telugu was made compulsory from Class I to X irrespective of the Board with which schools are affiliated.
The violation of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt, the circular said.
The department has designed two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and the other for those children whose mother tongue is not Telugu.
The state government also cautioned that non-compliance of the rule will have serious repercussions on the NOC issued to those schools.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor