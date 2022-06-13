NEP 2020 to be implemented for higher education from next year: Goa CM

The New Policy 2020 will be implemented in institutes of higher in Goa, including professional colleges from the next academic year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant was speaking to reporters here after a meeting of officials of the Goa government's Higher Department.

"The meeting was about the New Education Policy and how the Higher Education department will implement it. The Higher Education team made a presentation today about the implementation," Sawant said.

"Holistically, it will be inclusive of all, including professional colleges. We have already started discussing. Next year, NEP will be implemented at the Higher Education level," Sawant said.

Sawant, who also holds the Education Ministry portfolio, had said earlier this month that some provisions of the NEP would be implemented in the state at the nursery, lower KG, upper KG levels.

