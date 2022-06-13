NEP 2020 to be implemented for higher education from next year: Goa CM

-
ALSO READ
Nation seeing political will, reforms being implemented since 2014: PM
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
PM to visit Goa tomorrow, to participate in Liberation Day celebrations
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Goa records 3,274 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 38%
-
The New Education Policy 2020 will be implemented in institutes of higher education in Goa, including professional colleges from the next academic year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
Sawant was speaking to reporters here after a meeting of officials of the Goa government's Higher Education Department.
"The meeting was about the New Education Policy and how the Higher Education department will implement it. The Higher Education team made a presentation today about the implementation," Sawant said.
"Holistically, it will be inclusive of all, including professional colleges. We have already started discussing. Next year, NEP will be implemented at the Higher Education level," Sawant said.
Sawant, who also holds the Education Ministry portfolio, had said earlier this month that some provisions of the NEP would be implemented in the state at the nursery, lower KG, upper KG levels.
--IANS
maya/kvd/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor