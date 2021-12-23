IIT Roorkee student bags record salary package at Rs 2.15 crore

-
ALSO READ
At Rs 2.15 crore, IIT Roorkee bags highest international salary
IIT KGP gets more than 1,600 placement offers, highest salary Rs 2.4 cr
IIT Roorkee launches seven new academic programmes in technology
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities for its Nanotechnology Centre
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
-
A student of IIT (Roorkee) has bagged Rs 2.15 crore package per annum offer from a multinational firm in the placement drive.
Three students of the institute have bagged annual cost offer of Rs 1.30 crore to Rs 1.8 crore from domestic companies.
Around 1,243 students have bagged job offers in the placement drive that concluded on December 16.
Eleven students of IIT (Roorkee) have bagged job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum.
IIT Roorkee said that 281 companies had participated in campus placement drive which took place from December 1 to 16.
The companies included Accenture Japan Limited, Amazon, American Express, Arup India Private Limited, Bank of America, Cisco, Dream 11,
EXL Service, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Havells India Limited, Hindustan Uniliver Limited, ICICI Bank, intel, JP Morgan, Larsen and Toubro, and Microsoft.
These companies offered 1,243 jobs, of which 32 were multinational.
Talking about the placement drive, Professor In-Charge Placement and Internship IIT (Roorkee) Vinay Sharma said the corona pandemic
has brought directional changes in the placement scenario.
"For that, we made a strategy under which we focused on companies which are doing fine in the areas of Artificial intelligence, Software network, Analytics, e-commerce, FMCG. We also ensured a lot of diversity in the profiles resulting in students being selected as per their interests," he explained.
"Besides this, we did an in-depth analysis of the economic developments across the world and accordingly collaborated with firms which
were doing well," Prof Sharma added.
"With all the above strategies in place we performed very well and grabbed multinational as well as domestic offers," he added.
Prior to placement season, sessions were organised to know areas of interest of the students, he said, adding that the institute approached the leading firms accordingly.
Professor Sharma said, "As our placement data for 2021-22 signify, the students of IIT Roorkee are consistently performing well in all the profiles and they are recognised as top class human resource."
--IANS
gcb/svn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor