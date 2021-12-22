IIT Kharagpur sees highest recruitment in its history at 1,600 offers

-
-
The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - ranked 5th in the Engineering category by NIRF Ranking 2020 and 58th by QS 2021 Asia Ranking - has recorded the highest placement offers in the history of IITs accounting to 1,600 job offers with the highest CTC of Rs 2.4 crore per annum. Around 35 international job offers were also received.
According to a statement issued by the premiere institute, two students received the package of Rs 2 crore per annum whereas more than 21 offers were in the range of Rs 1 crore per annum. Due to the early progress, IIT Kharagpur has concluded the first phase of placement for this year by December 11 and the second phase is proposed to start in the second week of January 2022.
It started with the Career Development Centre (CDC) of IIT Kharagpur receiving 276 pre-placement offers (PPO) where students were given eight-weeks internship opportunities with the beginning of placement for the academic session 2020-21. Over 30 companies participated on the first day, extending over 130 placement offers to the final year students.
IIT Kharagpur placed 1,500 plus students on the seventh day (i.e December 7, 2021) of its placement drive which surpassed all the previous years' total placement figures. IIT Kharagpur students bagged over 22 offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9 - Rs 2.4 crore of which over 10 offers were made by domestic companies.
The total number of international offers is more than 35. The average number of hires per company has also increased, leading to an overall increase in the number of offers per day. More than 245 companies have participated in this placement season thus contributing to this milestone.
This year companies across all sectors including software, high-level coding, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking/finance, high-frequency trading, etc, have participated in the process.
Recruiters such as Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Honeywell, Microsoft, MasterCard, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel have offered more than 10 PPOs each. By Day-8 of the placement drive, over 1000 offers have been bagged by the students, out of which 30 are international offers from countries such as Japan and Taiwan and companies including Accenture, TSMC, Sony, Rakuten, and Valuance.
In the first phase of the placement session, Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Uber, Honeywell, Excel and many more valuable partners have led to this successful run, the statement said.
