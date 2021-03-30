53 candidates file papers for bypolls to three Rajasthan Assembly seats

-
Fifty-three candidates filed their nomination papers for the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday.
The elections to Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats have been necessitated by the demise of sitting MLAs.The elections will be held on April 17.
According to an official, the maximum 21 candidates filed papers for the Sahara segment.
The nomination process had started a week ago but most nomination papers were filed on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.
Gupta said 17 candidates filed papers for the Rajsamand Assembly segment and 15 for the Sujangarh seat.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.
Polling will be held on 17 April from 7 am to 6 pm and the counting will take place on May 2.
Gupta said candidates facing criminal cases will have to get the information published in the print media at least three times on different dates.
The information will also have to be compulsorily broadcasted in the electronic media in the constituency.
Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand seats were represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.
While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the social justice and empower minister in Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died of brain stroke, Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari succumbed to coronavirus last year.
