Rahul Gandhi alleges Centre lowered fuel prices due to assembly elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Central Government has made petrol-diesel cheaper by 17/18 paise per litre in the view of Assembly elections in four states and Puducherry.
"Due to the election, the central government has made petrol-diesel cheaper by 17/18 paise per liter. What will you do with this amount of savings?" he tweeted.
Gandhi has been slamming the economic policies of the BJP-led government and had said earlier this week that it has increased unemployment and poverty.
A total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The polling in these states has started on March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2.
As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.
The first phase of the Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday.
