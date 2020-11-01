58.96% voting till 5.30 pm in second phase of Rajasthan civic polls

About 59 per cent votes were polled till 5.30 pm in the second phase of polling for three municipal corporations in Rajasthan on Sunday, the state election commission said.

The polling started at 7.30 am and continued till 5.30 pm.

However, the exact voting percentage is likely to rise as some voters were still in queues to cast their votes. The votes will be counted on November 3, a spokesperson of the commission said.

Till 5.30 pm, 58.96 per cent votes were polled, he said.

According to the official, 63.13 per cent polling was recorded in Kota South, 57.98 per cent in Jaipur Greater and 57.88 per cent in Jodhpur South municipal corporation till 5.30 pm, he said.

Out of more than 19.45 lakh registered voters, 11.47 lakh people voted to decide the electoral fate of 1,287 candidates for ward councilor at 3,211 polling stations in 310 wards.

On October 29, the first phase of voting was held in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North municipal corporation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)