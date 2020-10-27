Samajwadi Party announces candidates for six seats in UP Assembly bypolls

(SP) will contest six seats and will give Bulandshahr seat to Rashtriya Lok Dal in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha by- in Uttar Pradesh, the party said on Monday.

The party also announced its candidates from the six seats.

A party release said it has fielded Syed Javed Abidi from Nowgawan Sadat, Maharaj Singh Dhangar from Tundla, Indrajit Kori from Ghatampur, Lucky Yadav from Malhani, Brahmashankar Tripathi from Deoria and Rakesh Kumar Pal from Bangarmau for the by-

The by-polls on the seven vacant Assembly seats in will take place on November 3 and the result will be declared on November 10.

