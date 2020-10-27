Samajwadi Party announces candidates for six seats in UP Assembly bypolls

-
Samajwadi Party (SP) will contest six seats and will give Bulandshahr seat to Rashtriya Lok Dal in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party said on Monday.
The party also announced its candidates from the six seats.
A party release said it has fielded Syed Javed Abidi from Nowgawan Sadat, Maharaj Singh Dhangar from Tundla, Indrajit Kori from Ghatampur, Lucky Yadav from Malhani, Brahmashankar Tripathi from Deoria and Rakesh Kumar Pal from Bangarmau for the by-elections.
The by-polls on the seven vacant Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on November 3 and the result will be declared on November 10.
