AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate will contest from Dhuri assembly constituency in the upcoming elections, informed sources on Thursday.

Dhuri assembly constituency comes in Sangrur Lok Sabha and is the MP from Sangrur.

As per the sources, he is going to contest from the assembly coming under this Lok Sabha constituency.

The party will officially announce the constituency from where will contest the elections in a press conference held by the party at 3 pm in Mohali today.

"We will announce the Assembly Constituency of AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in a press conference at 3 pm in Mohali. Stay tuned!" tweeted national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Earlier on Tuesday, MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, was named as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," said the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference.

The polls to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

