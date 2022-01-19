Traditional parties looted Punjab, only AAP can ensure prosperity: Mann

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
'Love letter from favorite agency': Raghav Chadha on ED notice to AAP
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
Kejriwal to make 'big' announcements during 2-day trip to Punjab: AAP
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday squarely blamed all major rival parties for the state's "poor" economic condition.
He said the AAP "government" will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model' to make the state prosperous and deliver corruption-free rule.
"The traditional parties and political families have looted Punjab for decades and exploited its resources for their personal gains," Mann, the MP from Sangrur, alleged.
Mann also attributed the state's "Rs 3 lakh crore debt" to the "misrule" of the previous and incumbent governments.
"COVID-19 has made us face the bitter truth of Punjab's deteriorating economic condition. However, even during such a situation, the people of Punjab did not receive any medical help from the government," he pointed out.
Mann said Punjab needed an honest government and only the AAP was capable of delivering it.
The party had already prepared a roadmap for the development of every sector in the state, he mentioned.
Mann said his AAP government will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model', which according to him, will take the state towards prosperity, again.
The money, which would otherwise be leaked through corruption, will be used to impart better education, provide medical facilities, electricity, generate employment opportunities and provide financial aid to women, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU