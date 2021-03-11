Ahead of polls, Puducherry LG takes a ride on public bus with locals

-
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday travelled in a passenger bus along with locals to check the public transport facilities in the union territory.
Soundararajan, who was accompanied by her advisor Dr AP Maheshwari and Special Secretary Thiru SD Sundaresan, first travelled from Antonia Church bus stop to Thavalakuppam junction. After that, she took a ride in another passenger bus from Thavalakuppam junction to Abishegappakkam.
Later while addressing media, the newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor said that the grievances which she heard from the people will be addressed once the assembly elections in Puducherry are over.
"I did travel along with people to learn the facilities and conditions. The grievances which I heard from the people will be addressed after the election is over. In the meantime, discussions will be held with the officers to plan in this regard," she said.
Puducherry will go to polls on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.
