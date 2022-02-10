AIADMK gave good governance in its 10-year rule, no shortfall: OPS

The had given good governance in without any shortfall during its 10-year rule, party coordinator and former chief minister said on Thursday.

The regime had provided development that not only Coimbatore region but the entire state had not seen in the last 50 years, Paneerselvam claimed during his campaign seeking votes for his party's candidates in the urban civic polls here.

The single-phase to the urban local bodies across TN are scheduled to take place on February 19.

Recalling the party's contribution for the development of the state, the leader said the achievements of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa were still etched in the minds of the people.

The DMK has failed to fulfill the 505 promises given during the assembly elections, which were believed by the people, but the ruling party had betrayed them without fulifilling it, he said.

What happened to DMK's promise that once it came to power, the first signature would be to totally exempt NEET examination for Tamil Nadu, he asked, while adding that the issue is still burning.

The TN Assembly on February 8 readopted the Bill to exempt students from the state taking up NEET exam for securing medical admissions. Last week, the Bill was returned to the Assembly Speaker by Governor R N Ravi.

Paneerselvam said the waiver of gold loans for those who pledged five sovereigns of gold was a non-starter, as the state government was still searching for data as there were 50 lakh people, out of which only 3 lakh were said to be eligible.

While had properly handled the COVID-19 situation, the DMK failed to keep it under control, he said.

Questioning the ruling regime over the promise of providing Rs 1,000 to women every month, Paneerselvam said even the Pongal gift hamper given to the people was sub-standard and the government had not given Rs 2,500 to each family as was done by AIADMK.

Exuding confidence about the good governance given by AIADMK in the past, the people will give mandate in favour of our party, he said, adding that Coimbatore still remained as 'the fort of the party'.

