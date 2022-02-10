AIADMK gave good governance in its 10-year rule, no shortfall: OPS

-
ALSO READ
'Prashasan gaon ki aur': Govt to celebrate Good Governance week from today
AIADMK's Panneerselvam, Palaniswami duo elected as party chiefs
AIADMK, DMK in close fight in Tamil Nadu rural local bodies elections
Take steps to keep afloat Ford Motor in TN: O Panneerselvam urges CM
Tamil Nadu oppn AIADMK under pressure to bring in Sasikala to party fold
-
The AIADMK had given good governance in Tamil Nadu without any shortfall during its 10-year rule, party coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam said on Thursday.
The regime had provided development that not only Coimbatore region but the entire state had not seen in the last 50 years, Paneerselvam claimed during his campaign seeking votes for his party's candidates in the urban civic polls here.
The single-phase elections to the urban local bodies across TN are scheduled to take place on February 19.
Recalling the party's contribution for the development of the state, the AIADMK leader said the achievements of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa were still etched in the minds of the people.
The DMK has failed to fulfill the 505 promises given during the assembly elections, which were believed by the people, but the ruling party had betrayed them without fulifilling it, he said.
What happened to DMK's promise that once it came to power, the first signature would be to totally exempt NEET examination for Tamil Nadu, he asked, while adding that the issue is still burning.
The TN Assembly on February 8 readopted the Bill to exempt students from the state taking up NEET exam for securing medical admissions. Last week, the Bill was returned to the Assembly Speaker by Governor R N Ravi.
Paneerselvam said the waiver of gold loans for those who pledged five sovereigns of gold was a non-starter, as the state government was still searching for data as there were 50 lakh people, out of which only 3 lakh were said to be eligible.
While AIADMK had properly handled the COVID-19 situation, the DMK failed to keep it under control, he said.
Questioning the ruling regime over the promise of providing Rs 1,000 to women every month, Paneerselvam said even the Pongal gift hamper given to the people was sub-standard and the government had not given Rs 2,500 to each family as was done by AIADMK.
Exuding confidence about the good governance given by AIADMK in the past, the people will give mandate in favour of our party, he said, adding that Coimbatore still remained as 'the fort of the party'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor