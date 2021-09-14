Take steps to keep afloat Ford Motor in TN: O Panneerselvam urges CM

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu assembly polls result: DMK maintains edge, AIADMK close behind
Congress candidate in Tamil Nadu polls, Madhava Rao dies of Covid-19
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
AIADMK leader Palaniswami set to become Leader of Opposition in TN assembly
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls end peacefully, voter turnout 71.79%
-
Expressing concern over the future of thousands of workers and allied industries, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday sought Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's immediate intervention in the issue concerning the American auto major Ford Motor's decision to shut its operations and ensure the company's facility at Maraimalai Nagar is kept afloat.
Such a move, the former Chief Minister contended, would augur well for the industrial growth in the State and also safeguard jobs of the workers. "The news regarding the closure of the plants in India is shocking. It has come amid a move to bring new jobs to Tamil Nadu based on the fact that workers can survive if industries grow," Panneerselvam said. He appealed to the Chief Minister to provide relief to the employees by sustaining the industrial climate in the State. On Thursday, Ford Motor announced that it will shut its two manufacturing plants (Maraimalai Nagar and Sanand in Gujarat) in India and sell only imported vehicles in the country, as part of a restructuring exercise. In a statement here, Panneerselvam said Ford announced closure of its plant in Maraimalai Nagar in the second quarter of next year due to huge accumulating losses and lack of growth in a difficult market. "The move will affect the future of about 4,000 direct employees and also that of about 40,000 indirect workers. The future of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) dependent on Ford Motor is also very bleak," the AIADMK coordinator said. Maintaining that the State government has a responsibility to protect the workers and industrial climate in Tamil Nadu, he said "therefore, I urge Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to intervene and resolve the issue." Panneerselvam recalled that during her tenure, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa took various steps to promote industries besides creating a conducive atmosphere in the State.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU