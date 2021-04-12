AIADMK-led front will win polls in Tamil Nadu, form govt: BJP leader

-
BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan on Monday expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would win the Assembly elections and form a government in the State.
The BJP-AIADMK combine would win an impressive number of seats of the total 234 to form the government in Tamil Nadu, Murugan, here to campaign for the party candidate in the forthcoming by-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, told reporters.
Brushing aside opinion polls which favoured the DMK- led alliance, he said on the day of the results of the Assembly elections on May 2, the true picture would be in favour of NDA with BJP winning all the 20 Assembly seats it contested in Tamil Nadu.
The BJP leader praised the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government in its fight against the coronavirus in its second wave too.
Murugan campaigned in favour of BJP candidate K Ratnapraba, a retired IAS official, contesting the by- elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha (Reserved) seat.
The Tirupati Parliamentary constituency fell vacant following the death of Balli Durga Prasad Rao (YSRCP), who had defeated Telugu Desam Party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi by a margin of around 2.3 lakh votes in the 2019 general elections.
Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and YSRCP candidate Dr M Gurumurthy are contesting the by-poll scheduled for April 17. Counting of votes would be on May 2.
