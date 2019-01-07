Amid cyclone Gaja relief work, EC cancels Tiruvarur bypoll in Tamil Nadu

-
The Election Commission cancelled the Tiruvarur bypoll, necessitated following the demise of DMK leader M Karunanidhi, after parties expressed reservations in holding the election in view of cyclone Gaja relief measures.
The bypoll was to be held on January 28.
An EC order said the notification issued for the bypoll has been cancelled.
The order signed by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioner Ashok Lavasa said a fresh date will be announced in due course.