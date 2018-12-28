PM Modi to visit his constituencies in Varanasi, Ghazipur on Saturday

Amid growing pressure from partners in the ruling alliance, on Saturday will visit and Ghazipur, the areas where two NDA allies have considerable influence.

The prime minister's trip to his Lok Sabha constituency will be his second visit there in the last two months.

He will inaugurate the (IRRI) and Regional Centre (ISARC) on the and (NSRTC) in

The centre will serve as a hub for rice research and training in and the SAARC region.

Modi will also attend the 'One District, One Product' Regional Summit at Deendayal Hastakala Sankul ( & Crafts Museum) in Varanasi.

A commemorative postal stamp on the Maharaja Suheldeo will be released by the in Ghazipur, where he will also address a public rally at the RTI ground there.

However, in the and Om Prakash Rajbhar, an MLA from assembly constituency in district, announced that he will not attend the prime minister's programme.

"I will not attend the December 29 programme of in Ghazipur," Rajbhar had told reporters a few days back.

Rajbhar is sore over the commemorative postal stamp on backward caste leader not carrying his full name.

A problem has arisen with the (S), which is represented in the by Anupriya Patel, an from Mirzapur, adjacent to Varanasi.

Reflecting the "friction" with the BJP, said she stands by the remarks of her Ashish Patel, who had voiced frustration with the saffron party over its "treatment" of smaller NDA allies.

had recently alleged at a press conference in that smaller parties were feeling "ignored" by the bigger NDA partner -- the BJP.

The (S) has presence in over 15 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with its core voter base of Kurmi Patel, and nearly one lakh of them only in the prime minister's constituency.