Amid Delhi election result, silent protest continues at Shaheen Bagh

Amid counting of votes in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, capital's Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday witnessed silent anti-CAA protests, the epicentre of demonstrations for nearly two months.

The women protesters have been staging silent protest since the morning, and no person was seen delivering any speech during the demonstration.

Sources said that holding a silent protest amid election results also indicates that it might send a wrong message to the people and fuel violence in Jamia.



When the media approached them, they refused to speak showing a poster that silence is being observed on the counting day. When asked why? A boy showed placards where it was written that this was because of the election results and Jamia violence.

Speaking on the results of the Delhi elections, a protester said they do not support any political party.

Sources added that the silent protest will continue from morning to night.