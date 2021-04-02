Amit Shah claims Mamata has clearly lost the poll battle in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit



Shah on Friday claimed that Chief Minister has clearly lost the poll battle in and said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be taken up in the first meeting of the new BJP government which will come to power in the state.

Shah held two roadshows in the state during the day



one at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas and another at Arambagh in Hoogly district.

The top BJP leader claimed that going by the feedback he has received the party has already won 50 out of the 60 seats, election to which was held in the first two phases and will bag more than 200 of the total 294 assembly.

"We will definitely win over 200 seats altogether," he told a TV news channel during his roadshow at Baruipur.

To a question he said The Citizenship Amendment Act will be taken up in the first meeting of the new BJP government which will come to power in The party will give top priority to the safety of women in the state.

Asked to comment on Banerjees claim that she will win from Nandigram with a comfortable margin, Shah said "It is clear that she has lost the battle. She is making such tall claims now as she has no option. She has to make such a statement."



Banerjee took on her former lieutenant turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the hotly contested seat, election to which was held in the second phase on April 1.

BJP workers, carrying high the partys lotus symbol and balloons in its colors shouting Jai Shree Ram and Aar Noy Annay (no more injustice) were seen following the flower bedecked truck on which Shah stood waving as a large number of onlookers gathered on both sides of road braving the summer heat.

At Baruipur the roadshow covered 1 km and at Arambagh 1.5 km.

