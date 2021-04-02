Home Minister Amit Shah is managing elections, not ECI: Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
West Bengal polls: Divisive politics won't work in Nandigram, says Mamata
West Bengal will get road projects worth Rs 1 trillion, says Gadkari
Early Gujarat polls likely if BJP wins in West Bengal, says minister
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
After the high-voltage second phase polls in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was actually managing the ongoing elections in the state, instead of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Speaking at a public gathering in Dinhata-Sanhati maidan, Banerjee said: "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has killed a lot of our workers. Our workers were killed yesterday in several areas. I am only waiting for the elections to be over. I will spare no one, I know the fight. I say this with great regret and with humble regards to the Election Commission, it is not managing the elections, the elections are being managed by Amit Shah."
Banerjee also made a lot of promises to the people if her party won the ongoing elections in the state.
"I know I will win, but if other Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates do not win with me, how will the numbers increase, and if the numbers don't increase and I do not get 200 seats, then how will I form the government? If I am not able to form the government, there will be no Kanyashree, Rupashree, free ration, free bicycles and free land for farmers," she said.
The Chief Minister also alleged that Central forces in West Bengal were colluding with BJP to create chaos in different areas. "We respect CRPF and BSF, but please stop the terrorising villages with the help of BJP's workers," she remarked.
Speaking on defecting members of her party, Banerjee said: "BJP does not have its own candidates, they have borrowed from the CPI-M or traitors from TMC. They were fed by TMC and now they have gone to BJP to save their money. They are traitors and are roaming around with the CRPF."
"Look at the terror they are inflicting on Bengal. I am alone, and over one lakh politicians have come to fight me. They have rented several hotels, planes and cars. They have even brought politicians from Assam. After the Assam elections are over on April 6, they will bring all of them here. Do not let them enter!" she told the people.
Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage "Khela" (game of power) on Thursday in the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls.
The constituency had witnessed a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Mamata Banerjee contested from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur seat making this election more interesting.
West Bengal recorded a final voter turnout of over 80 per cent in the second phase of the state Assembly polls, while Nandigram recorded above 87 per cent turnout, according to the ECI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU