AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran files his nomination from Kovilpatti

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: PMK to contest on 23 seats in alliance with AIADMK
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Kamal Haasan's car attacked in Kancheepuram
Congress, BJP direct fight in 5 Tamil Nadu Assembly, 1 Lok Sabha seats
Tamil Nadu Polls: Vijayakanth's DMDK seals alliance with Dhinakaran's AMMK
TN polls: Stalin to resolve 1.7 mn petitions within 100 days if DMK wins
-
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday filed his nomination from Kovilpatti assembly constituency for upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.
Notably, days after leaving the AIADMK-led alliance over a seat-sharing dispute, actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's DMDK on Sunday sealed a partnership with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK for Tamil Nadu polls.
Under the new alliance, DMDK will contest from 60 seats of the state's 234 seats in Tamil Nadu.
Vijayakanth's party on March 9 quit the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance citing non-allocation of expected seats or constituencies as the reason behind it leaving the alliance.
The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU