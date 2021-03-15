TN polls: Stalin to resolve 1.7 mn petitions within 100 days if DMK wins

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: PMK to contest on 23 seats in alliance with AIADMK
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Kamal Haasan's car attacked in Kancheepuram
Congress, BJP direct fight in 5 Tamil Nadu Assembly, 1 Lok Sabha seats
Tamil Nadu Polls: Vijayakanth's DMDK seals alliance with Dhinakaran's AMMK
Palaniswami doesn't represent TN, does what Centre wants him to do: Rahul
-
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Sunday assured that his party will resolve all the petitions given by the people within 100 days after coming to power in the state after Assembly polls.
"I promised to resolve petitions given by people on basic issues within 100 days. I have received around 17 lakh petitions online and others have given petition through the box," Stalin said.
He also expressed confidence that the DMK will win the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and said that we will surely come to power on May 2 and will solve all petitions received within 100 days.
He further said that out of the 243 constituencies he planned, he visited all constituencies except for 48. "I received more petitions from the Edappadi Palanisamy constituency," he added.
Stalin will start his election campaign from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birth place Thiruvaarur from March 15 for the Assembly polls. He will campaign in Thiruvaarur, Mannargudi, and Nannilam Assembly constituencies on March 15.
The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol.
DMK will contest 173 seats while apportioning a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. .
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU