Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami files nomination papers from Edapadi

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and
AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 Assembly polls.
Palaniswami has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.
The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers.
Palaniswami is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU