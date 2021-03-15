AP local body elections highlights: Ruling YSR Congress sweeps to victory

In a landslide of unprecedented scale that is now being described as Jagan Wash, the ruling in on Sunday swept the to the urban local bodies, literally burying the main opposition Telugu Desam in 75 municipalities and 11 municipal corporations.

The humiliation for the was such that it could cross the double-digit in only five ULBs while other opposition parties and JSP made little gains.

The was nowhere in the picture.

In a late night tweet, Jagan dubbed it as a great victory of the people and said it enhanced the responsibility on him to deliver better.

"This historic win was possible with the blessings of each sister, brother, grandmother, grandfather and friend. As a member of your family, I strive to do much better, the YSRC chief remarked.



ఈ గొప్ప విజయం ప్రజలది. దేవుని దయతో ప్రతి అక్కచెల్లెమ్మా , ప్రతి సోదరుడు, స్నేహితుడు, ప్రతి అవ్వా, తాత మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆశీర్వదించడం వల్ల ఈ చారిత్రక విజయం సాధ్యమైంది. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 14, 2021

ఈ విజయం నా మీద మీరు పెట్టుకున్న నమ్మకాన్ని, బాధ్యతను మరింత పెంచింది. ఇంకా మంచి చేయడానికి మీ కుటుంబంలో ఒకరిగా మరింత తాపత్రయ పడతాను. ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన ప్రతి సోదరుడికి, అక్కచెల్లెమ్మకూ నా హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. (2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 14, 2021

The YSRC attributed the resounding victory to the faith people reposed in the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who lives up to his promises and implemented a welfare agenda in the last 22 months.

The ruling party also claimed the verdict was an endorsement of the governments decision to have three different capitals for the state.

president N Chandrababu Naidu, in a tweet, told his party rank and file there was nothing to be disappointed with the results.

We fought well despite rowdyism, threats, intimidation, abuse of power and inducements, he claimed.



తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ నేతలు, కార్యకర్తలారా... స్థానిక సంస్థల ఎన్నికలలో పార్టీ విజయం కోసం మీలో ప్రతిఒక్కరూ ఎంతో కష్టపడ్డారు. కొన్నిచోట్ల ప్రాణాలు సైతం పణంగా పెట్టి పార్టీకి అండగా నిలిచారు. మీ పోరాటస్ఫూర్తికి వందనాలు.(1/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 14, 2021

ప్రస్తుత ఫలితాల విషయానికి వస్తే, నిరుత్సాహ పడాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. రౌడీయిజం, బెదిరింపులు, అధికార దుర్వినియోగం, ప్రలోభాలు ఉన్నప్పటికీ గట్టిగా పోరాడాం. ప్రజా సమస్యల పరిష్కారం, రాష్ట్ర భవిష్యత్తు లక్ష్యంగా ముందుకు కొనసాగుదాం. ఇదే స్ఫూర్తితో పనిచేస్తే రాబోయే రోజుల్లో విజయం మనదే.(2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 14, 2021

Sadly for the TDP, it failed to make a mark in either Vijayawada or Guntur municipal corporations, which form part of the current capital region Amaravati, where people have been opposing the capital trifurcation plan.

It did relatively better in Visakhapatnam, which the government wanted to make the Executive Capital, but it would be the YSRC that would be ruling the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

The has hopes of capturing only one municipality, Tadipatri in Anantapuramu district, with the backing of ally CPI and an independent.

It will be the YSRCs rule in 74 other municipalities across the three regions of the state.

In Mydukuru in Kadapa district, the TDP won 12, the YSRC 11 wards and the Jana Sena one in the 24-member council but ex- officio votes (of legislators) would tilt the balance in the ruling partys favour, helping it to bag the chairmans post.

Eleven out of the 12 municipal corporations have also fallen in the YSRCs kitty.

Counting of votes in Eluru Municipal Corporation has not been taken up because of an order of the High Court.

According to the latest information revealed by sources in the State Election Commission, the YSRC bagged 1,754 out of the 2,122 wards in 75 municipalities.

The TDP won 270, eight, Jana Sena 19, Independents and others 71.

As per estimates, the YSRC bagged a staggering 83.46 per cent of the vote share while the TDP got 12.72 per cent.

The Jana Sena managed 0.89 per cent and its ally the secured 0.37 per cent votes.

Detailed results of municipal corporations were yet to come in as counting was continuing in some of them, the sources said.

In the last to the ULBs held in 2014, the TDP had won five out of seven municipal corporations and the YSRC two.

Of the 92 municipalities, TDP bagged 70, YSRC 18, and CPI one each and others two.