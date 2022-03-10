Asaduddin Owaisi terms UP results as victory of '80-20'

-
ALSO READ
UP Assembly polls: Yogi Adityanath busts 'Noida jinx' after three decades
Fought hard but failed to send Adityanath 'back to Gorakhpur': Akhilesh
UP Polls: Yogi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA
Govt decides to give 'Z' category security by CRPF commandos to Owaisi
-
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed the results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections "victory of 80-20" and predicted that this atmosphere will continue in Indian democracy for many years.
The Hyderabad MP, whose party contested 100 Assembly seats but drew a blank, was obviously referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark of "80 per cent versus 20 per cent".
Owaisi said though the results were not to the party's expectations, it would continue to work in the state.
"We tried hard. The results are not to our expectations but we will work harder by overcoming the weakness. I hope that our party will have a good future in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Stating that their spirits remained high, Owaisi said the party would also contest Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states.
He said MIM had many objectives and one of them was to develop political leadership. He also stated that the results showed that minorities of Uttar Pradesh were used as a vote bank.
He thanked people of Uttar Pradesh who voted for his party. He also thanked party's state leaders and leaders from other states who worked in Uttar Pradesh and advised them not to lose heart.
Owaisi also thanked all constituents of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha of which AIMIM was a part.
Hitting out at Samajwadi Party (SP), he said some political parties were speaking about tampering of EVMs to hide their failures. "I had said in 2019 that there is no fault in EVM. It's the chip which has been put into the minds of people," he said in an obvious reference to communal polarisation.
He said the SP and other parties were making tall claims of vote transfer but nothing has happened. The MP said when he had stated that the alliance led by the SP will not be able to defeat BJP, they had criticised him.
"We are not bothered about these allegations. They have been saying this for a long time," Owaisi said when asked to react to allegations by the opponents that he came to UP to help the BJP win the elections.
Citing BSP founder Kanshi Ram's famous statement "pehla election harna, doosra harana aur teesra jeetna (lose the first and second elections and win the third)", he said: "Today we are defeated but the heavens will not fall down. We will win."
On the BSP's poor performance, Owaisi remarked that if BSP is wiped out it would be sad for Indian democracy. Stating that the BSP had a key role in strengthening Indian democracy, he exuded confidence that it will survive.
--IANS
ms/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU