Assam elections: Around 20 Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur

Around 20 candidates of the Congress-AIUDF alliance in the were shifted to a hotel in on Friday.

They were brought to by air and taken to a hotel on the Delhi highway on the outskirts of

Most of them are AIUDF candidates, sources said.

"Around 20 candidates have been shifted to Jaipur from Assam today," said chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi.

The three-phase Assam Assembly elections concluded on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)