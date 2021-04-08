BJP will return to power in Assam: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

-
ALSO READ
Bodo protest turned into Bodo agreement under Sonowal government: Nadda
Assam polls: Stakes high for BJP, AGP in first phase today; Sonowal in fray
BJP's estranged ally BPF joins Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in Assam
Register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads on Assam outcome: Cong to EC
Two Congress MLAs to join BJP before December 30: Assam BJP president
-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda
Sonowal on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP would win the just-concluded assembly elections and form a government for the second consecutive term "as people are happy with the positive work undertaken in the last five years."
Sonowal, while addressing a joint press conference with his cabinet colleague Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Ranjeet Dass, thanked people for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise during the three- phase elections.
"The BJP will again form government in Assam for the second time. People here are happy with the development work undertaken by our Team Assam for the protection of their land, culture, heritage, language in every part of the state. They have participated in the electoral process with great enthusiasm," he noted.
Sonowal further said that the "value-based politics" practised by the BJP will bear good results for the party this election, and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleagues, BJP national president J P Nadda, and alliance partners - AGP and UPPL - for undertaking extensive campaigns.
The CM also thanked the Election Commission of India for smoothly conducting the polls.
Against 260 untoward incidents reported during the 2016 elections, only 119 were recorded this time, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU