Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls

The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for the bye-elections in Tirupati and Belgaun Lok Sabha constituencies.
Party president Sonia Gndhi has approved the candidature of Chinta Mohan for the ensuing bye-election to Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.
The Congress president has also approved the candidature of Satish Jarakiholi for the bye-election to Belgaon Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.
The bypolls will be held on April 17 and the counting will be held on May 2.
