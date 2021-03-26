Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls

The on Friday announced its candidates for the bye- in Tirupati and Belgaun Lok Sabha constituencies.

Party president Sonia Gndhi has approved the candidature of Chinta Mohan for the ensuing bye-election to Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.

The president has also approved the candidature of Satish Jarakiholi for the bye-election to Belgaon Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

The will be held on April 17 and the counting will be held on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)