Assam elections: Rs 2.72 cr in cash, liquor worth Rs 1.1 cr seized so far

A total of Rs 2.72 crore in cash



and liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore have been seized in so far since the announcement of the assembly polls, an election official said on Monday.

Also, 23 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been received from various districts, he said.

Police, flying squads and static surveillance teams across the state are keeping a close vigil on suspicious movements of cash, valuables, liquor and contraband items to prevent violation of the MCC enforced to ensure free and fair in the state, the official said.

to the 126-member state assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

