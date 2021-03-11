Assam Polls: Congress finalises candidates for Bokajan, Diphu

-
The Congress's Central Election Committee in Assam on Thursday finalised candidates for the Bokajan and Diphu constituencies for the second phase of the forthcoming Legislative Assembly polls.
As per a statement from the All India Congress Committee, Raton Engi will contest the seat in Bokajan and Sum Ronghang will contest in Diphu.
Earlier in the day, the party announced a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the Assam legislative Assembly elections in the other districts.
The party has also appointed Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
The main opposition party had on Saturday released the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming three-phase election for the 126-member Assam Assembly.
Polling to elect 126 MLAs to the 15th Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
