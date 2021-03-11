Congress releases list of 26 candidates for Assam assembly elections

-
The Congress has released a list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, and appointed senior leaders Mohan Prakash and Jaydev Jena as special observers.
The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases in Assam.
Earlier, the Congress had released a list of 40 candidates.
According to the new list, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan will contest from Nalbari while Misbahul Islam Laskar will be trying his luck from Borkhola.
Congress legislative party leader Debobrata Saikia will contest from Nazira and former Minister Rakibul Hussain will contest from Samaguri.
The Congress had on March 7 announced 40 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls.
The party has named Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora from Gohpur, Ram Prasad Sharma from Barchalla and Anuj Kumar Mech from Tezpur. The party has also fielded Bismark Gogoi from Khumtai and Rana Goswami from Jorhat.
According to the poll panel, of the total 126 Assembly seats in Assam, eight are reserved for SC candidates and 16 for ST nominees.
The Congress in Assam is contesting in alliance with All India United Democratic Front and Bodoland People's Front.
